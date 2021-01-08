Royal Bank of Canada Trims Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$27.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.18.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$23.20 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

