Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

