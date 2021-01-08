Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,409.80 ($18.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £52.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.64. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,312 ($30.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

