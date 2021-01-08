Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

