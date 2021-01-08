RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

RSA Insurance Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,924. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

