Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

About Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

