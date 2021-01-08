Ruff Price Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $687,439.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.78 or 0.02574430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

