Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Russel Metals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

