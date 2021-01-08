Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

RUTH stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $610.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

