RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

