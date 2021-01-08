Ryan J. Watts Sells 88,334 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

