Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.14

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

