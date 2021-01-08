Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE RHP opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

