Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 207,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

