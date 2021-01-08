Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

