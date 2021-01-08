SAFE DEAL Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $22.59 or 0.00056374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $394,648.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049121 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

