SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $71,977.41 and $1.66 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00076448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

