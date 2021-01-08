SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

