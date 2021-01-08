SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

