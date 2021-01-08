Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

