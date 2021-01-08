Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $199.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $221.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.75.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

