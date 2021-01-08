SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.82. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,556. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

