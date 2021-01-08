Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.