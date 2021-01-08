Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.29.

SRPT stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

