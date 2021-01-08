Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $128.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

