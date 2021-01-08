Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $21.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sasol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 223.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

