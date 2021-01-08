Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.73. 1,557,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,404,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.