Schlumberger Limited Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

NYSE:SLB opened at $24.88 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.