Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SCHL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 172,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,949. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $917.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholastic by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scholastic by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

