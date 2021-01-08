Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

CVE:SCR opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Company Profile

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

