scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Up 6.1%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.09. 297,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 156,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

