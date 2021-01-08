Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $58,857.48 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $885.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

