Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Seacor has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.