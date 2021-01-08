Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,355,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Seagen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.