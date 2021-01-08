Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by S&P Equity Research

S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. S&P Equity Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

