Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $5,644,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

