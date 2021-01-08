Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $45.21 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $45.21 million and $462,361.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00240504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00030332 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.01281465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,421,037,152,317 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.