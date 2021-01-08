Seele One Day Volume Reaches $18.83 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and HADAX. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00038681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.95 or 0.02656442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

