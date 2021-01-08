Seer, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEER) Quiet Period To Expire on January 13th

Seer’s (NASDAQ:SEER) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Seer had issued 9,210,527 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,013 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $59.17 on Friday. Seer has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

