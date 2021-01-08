Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at $3,130,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BMA opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

