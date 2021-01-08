Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $23.72 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

