Sei Investments Co. Has $222,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

