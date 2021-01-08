Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SXI opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.