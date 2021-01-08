Sei Investments Co. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Unifi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Unifi stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $361.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.