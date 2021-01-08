Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,219 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

