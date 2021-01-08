Sei Investments Co. Purchases 740 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,954.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 1.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

