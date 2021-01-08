Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 745.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 321,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,815 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVG opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

