Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Bridge Bancorp worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BDGE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDGE. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.