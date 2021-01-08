Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,202 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $43.24 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.