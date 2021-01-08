Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,500 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 57.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 502,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 252,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

STRL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

